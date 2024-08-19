HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYXS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

