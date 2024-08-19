HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com cut Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.63.

NYSE:FNV opened at $121.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $146.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

