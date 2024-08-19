Head-To-Head Analysis: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.74 $67.59 million $0.56 22.71

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 0.82% 0.68% 0.09% CoreCivic 3.50% 6.10% 2.94%

Summary

CoreCivic beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

