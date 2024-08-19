Head to Head Comparison: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and GSV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.29 billion 3.93 $388.30 million $2.01 12.47 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45 GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $28.70, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than GSV.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

