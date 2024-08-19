Head to Head Contrast: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 7.16% 11.50% 6.08% Captor Capital -50.42% -92.97% -43.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $157.46 million 1.31 $3.38 million ($0.01) -124.15 Captor Capital $31.65 million 0.28 -$9.82 million ($0.27) -0.64

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

