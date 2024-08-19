Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $81,396. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,125. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

