Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) is Sara Bay Financial’s Largest Position

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies comprises about 18.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $46,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after buying an additional 334,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after buying an additional 204,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 88,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO remained flat at $43.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 233,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,311. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

