Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 119,464 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.67% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $38,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 318,783 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,792,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 182,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.