Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,808 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.66. 1,044,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

