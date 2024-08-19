Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,400 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,661,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 135,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 323,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,588. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

