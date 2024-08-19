Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,332 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $174.63. 394,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average is $157.37. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.