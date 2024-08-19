Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.37 on Monday, hitting $559.83. The company had a trading volume of 569,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.