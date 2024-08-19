Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.37 on Monday, hitting $559.83. The company had a trading volume of 569,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.
View Our Latest Report on ADBE
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- About the Markup Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.