Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 75,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

