Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 122,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

