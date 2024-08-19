Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $123,253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. 555,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

