Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock remained flat at $373.77 during trading on Monday. 288,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $375.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.45 and its 200-day moving average is $328.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

