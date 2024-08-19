Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $281.71. 242,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average is $254.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -437.52 and a beta of 1.14.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
