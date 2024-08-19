Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $281.71. 242,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average is $254.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -437.52 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.