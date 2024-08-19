Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Gentex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Gentex by 91.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. 766,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

