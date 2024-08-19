Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.59. 813,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

