Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,058. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 278,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,479. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

