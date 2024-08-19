Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.14. The stock had a trading volume of 242,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.65 and its 200 day moving average is $441.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

