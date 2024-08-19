Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 524,522 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,454. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

