Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $171.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

