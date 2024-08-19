Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, SAL Trading LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MorphoSys stock remained flat at $18.96 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

