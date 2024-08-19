Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,439 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.34. 63,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

