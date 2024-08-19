Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.03. 1,242,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.