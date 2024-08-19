Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 63.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 63.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.28. The stock had a trading volume of 682,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.28. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

