Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,993 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143,993 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 102,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.