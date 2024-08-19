Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,096 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.40. 413,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,157. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

