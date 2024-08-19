Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.22. 1,755,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.