Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

