HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $183,814.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.69 or 0.99923965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048574 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $191,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.