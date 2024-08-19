Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Raised to $21.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Hippo Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Hippo stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,452. Hippo has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $352,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hippo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.