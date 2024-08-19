HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HNI stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HNI will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,384 shares of company stock worth $5,697,489. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

