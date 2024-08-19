Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.3% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $364.37 and last traded at $363.20. Approximately 510,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,415,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

