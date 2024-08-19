Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

HMC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 1,228,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

