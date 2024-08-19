Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

