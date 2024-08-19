Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HBM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.48.

HBM stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.79. 721,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,476. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

