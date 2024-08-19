Humana’s (HUM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.30.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $6.92 on Monday, hitting $357.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

