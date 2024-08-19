HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 802,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,034 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.56.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 526.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $5,197,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.