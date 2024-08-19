Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Monday. 41,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,629. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

