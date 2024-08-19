IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.12. 3,862,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 298,959 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

