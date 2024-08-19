IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

