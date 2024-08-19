Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ IKNA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.68. 60,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,360. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

