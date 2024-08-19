Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Sells $49,089.32 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunome Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 322,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,158. The company has a market capitalization of $857.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

