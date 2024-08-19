Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immunovant Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 221,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,356,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,289 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,712,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

