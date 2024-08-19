indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 2.4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. 156,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,735,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.22.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,039 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,612,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

