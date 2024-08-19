ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 1,496,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,787. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 729.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ING Groep by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

