Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 8.4%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.49. 361,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 651,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Innodata Trading Up 9.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

The company has a market cap of $535.09 million, a P/E ratio of 300.67 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 128.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

