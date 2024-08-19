Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,101,539.92 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

